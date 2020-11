Imphal, Nov 10: The ruling BJP in Manipur was ahead in two seats while the Congress and an Independent candidate were leading in one constituency each for which bypolls were held on November 7.

According to early trends, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh was leading over his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 268 votes in the Wangoi seat.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results: NDA Takes Massive Lead In Latest Trends, Mahagathbandan Distant Second; Will Nitish Kumar be Back as CM?.

In Saitu constituency, Ngamthang Haokip of the BJP was ahead of his nearest rival Lamtinthang Haokip of the Congress by 1,827 votes, as per the ECI website.

Congress candidate Moirangthem Hemanta Singh was ahead of his nearest rival Paonam Brojen Singh of the BJP by 675 votes in the Wangjing Tentha seat.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020: BJP Ahead in 14 Seats, Congress in 5, BSP Leading in 1.

In the Liong seat, Independent candidate Y Antas Khan was leading over his nearest rival Independent candidate Mohd. Abdul Nasir by 1,992 votes.

The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The ruling BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)