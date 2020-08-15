Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 15 (ANI): The government of Manipur on Saturday extended the complete lockdown to August 31 in light of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, an order from the Manipur government said.

"The State Disaster Management Authority hereby orders the extension of the complete lockdown in the entire state till August 31, with the exception of essential activities," the order stated.

It further added, "New cases of COVID-19 continue to be detected amongst people who have no history of travel outside the state. The issues relating to the lockdown and activities that can be allowed were considered in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Biren Singh with the council of ministers today."

With a total of 21 new COVID-19 cases in the state, Manipur's COVID-19 tally reached 4,189 positive cases, including 1,825 active cases and 2,360 recoveries.

So far, 13 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. (ANI)

