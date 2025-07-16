Imphal, Jul 16 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday assured support to ensure smooth conduct of census 2027 operations in the state, which is due to start from April 2026, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Bhalla gave the assurance during a meeting with Director of Census Operations, Manipur, Th Chitra Devi.

The director briefed the governor about the update on the preparations and activities undertaken by the department for the upcoming Census 2027, scheduled to commence in April 2026, the statement added.

The director also "highlighted the administrative and managerial challenges faced by the directorate and sought the government's support."

"The governor assured his support to address these issues to ensure smooth conduct of the census operation in the state," the statement added.

