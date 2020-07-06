Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 6 (ANI): Manipur Government on Sunday reallocated three portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.

The state government has reallocated Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statics portfolios to Singh, an MLA of National People's Party.

Last month, Singh had resigned from his ministerial post. (ANI)

