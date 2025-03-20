Imphal, Mar 20 (PTI) The apex body of the Meitei community in Manipur's Jiribam district on Thursday charged an MLA with supplying weapons to miscreants. There was no immediate reaction from the legislator and all attempts to get his comment on the allegation failed.

"The MLA organised many meetings… supporting (miscreants) with monetary help, war gears and accessories. But the Muslims want to live peacefully with the Meiteis. So his plan failed," Jiri Apunba Lup said in a statement.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

