Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 14 (ANI): Manipur Police conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state, officials said on Friday.

During the search operation, police recovered one 9 mm Carbine Machine Gun, one 9 mm Pistol, one modified 9 mm Carbine Machine Gun, one SBBL Gun, one modified Barrel Gun, two Pistols, four 9 mm ammunition, one 9 mm Carbine Magazine, one 9 mm Pistol Magazine, one modified 9 mm Carbine defective Magazine, two Pistol Magazines, five 36 HE Hand Grenade without detonator and two Stun Shell,

The police also recovered four tear gas shells (Soft nose), three tear gas shells (normal), one black pistol holster, one BAOFENG handheld set, two 12 bore cartridges, and two detonators.

The weapons were recovered from the adjoining areas of Wahengkhuman and Shantipur under the Wangoi Police Station in the Imphal West District.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/1900358396525896001

In a post on X, Manipur Police said, "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

