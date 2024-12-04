Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) Sit-in demonstrations were held in various parts of Imphal Valley on Wednesday, demanding greater efforts to find the missing Meitei man and withdrawal of the NIA cases against Arambai Tenggol leader Korounganba Khuman.

At Kanto Sabal, some 3 km from the Leimakhong Military Station from where Laishram Kamalbabu Singh allegedly went missing on November 25, locals continued their demonstration.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts 10-20% Less Cold Wave Days in Winter.

Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that he went missing from the military station.

Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

Police on Monday said the Army has deployed over 2,000 personnel to search for Singh, besides drones and tracker dogs.

At Laphupat Tera and Wangoi in Imphal West, and Wabagai and Kakching Khunou in Kakching district, demonstrators raised slogans protesting the NIA cases against Khuman.

Meitei radical organisation Arambai Tenggol's supremo Khuman and Kuki militants are under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been tasked with probing four cases of attacks on security forces and an IED explosion.

The cases include looting of arms and ammunition from the 1st Manipur Rifles complex in Imphal, an attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion post in Moreh and an IED explosion in Bishnupur.

Meanwhile, the first death anniversary of 13 Metei persons killed at Leithao and Moltham Khun in Tengnoupal was observed at Andro Khunou Torongthel Kamu Koireng Integrity Park in Imphal East district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)