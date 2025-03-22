Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 22 (ANI): Manipur Police in separate operations arrested seven cadres of various proscribed insurgent groups and recovered arms and ammunition during multiple raids across the state.

Manipur police arrested one active cadre of the KCP-PWG organisation in Imphal West on March 21.

In a post on X, Manpir police said, "On 21.03.2025, a joint team of Manipur Police and AR arrested one active cadre of KCP-PWG organisation namely Thangmangjam Naoba Singh (28 yrs) @ Pamuba from Mayang Langjing Bazar, Imphal West. He was involved in extortion activities by serving monetary demands/threats and collecting money from various stone crushers, shops and general public located in and around Imphal area."

On the same day in a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested four active cadres of KCP(Apunba).

"On 21.03.2025, Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of KCP(Apunba), namely, Mutum Jackson Meitei (20), Akoijam Sanjoy Singh (19) and Nongthombam Gopen Singh (59) from their residences at Imphal West District. one INSAS rifle along with one magazine loaded with three rounds, one 9 mm pistol along with magazine loaded with two rounds, two air gun, one double barrel gun, one body part of lathode gun, one defective magazine of INSAS LMG, one magazine of SLR rifle, one defective magazine of 7.62 LMG (which were cut into two parts), one lathode shell and one tear smoke shell were seized from their possession," police said on X.

"Further, on follow up, today i.e. 21/03/2025, Manipur Police arrested another active member of KCP (Apunba), namely Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh (28) of Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai, IE District from his residence. He is the commander of the 03 persons arrested in the above case. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession," they added.

In another operation security forces arrested one active cadre of PREPAK from Imphal East District.

"On 21.03.2025, security forces arrested one active cadre of PREPAK, namely, Nongthombam Kenedy Meitei @ Heiba (39) of Pourabi Mayai Leikai under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai near Community Hall under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District. He was involved in extortion activities from the general public," Police said on X.

The security forces in another operation on March 21, arrested one active cadre of RPF/PLA from Imphal East District.

"On 21.03.2025, security forces arrested one active cadre of RPF/PLA, namely, Laishram Romen Meitei (46) of Uchol Makha Leikai under Andro-PS, Imphal East District from Uchol Makha Leikai under Andro-PS, Imphal East District. He was involved in extortion activities from the general public. From his possession, one mobile phone and one wallet were seized," Police said.

In another operation, Manipur Police recovered two vehicles suspected of being stolen in Thoubal District.

"On 21.03.2025, Manipur Police recovered two vehicles suspected to be stolen vehicles from Ushoipokpi along NH-102 under Lilong-PS, Thoubal District," Manipur Police said.

Security forces recovered several arms and ammunition during a search operation and area domination in Kangpokpi District.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered. two 7.62 mm SLR with Magazine,one .22 mm Pistol with Magazine (country made), one Improvised Mortar (Pompi), two country made Pull Mechanism Rifle, six Mortar Bomb, eight 7.62 mm round and one Motorola handset (Baofeng) from general area of Zero point N. Boljang village track (05 km North of COB Kotlen) under New Keithelmanbi-PS, Kangpokpi District," Manipur police said on X.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, Manipur Police said on X.

Movement of 168 nos. and 370 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order in to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

"A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. No one was detained by Police in connection with violation in different districts of the state," Manipur Police said on X.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

