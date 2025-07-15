Imphal, Jul 15 (PTI) Tensions gripped a village in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur after security forces attempted to arrest a militant, officials said on Tuesday.

The forces tried to arrest the militant from Molhoi village on Monday evening, they said.

On getting to know about it, a large mob gathered at the spot and stopped the forces from making the arrest, they added.

As the evening progressed, the mob grew in numbers, and the protest intensified with tyres being set on fire to block the road.

Following the face-off, which lasted for around six hours, the security forces left the village around 1 am without making any arrests, officials said.

