Imphal, Apr 2 (PTI) Security forces arrested three persons including a cadre of a banned outfit from Manipur's Kakching and Imphal East district on charges of extortion, police said on Wednesday.

One cadre of the proscribed PREPAK-Pro outfit was arrested from Aihang village in Kakching district on Tuesday. "He is directly involved in extortion activities in and around Wangoo Chairel and Pangaltabi areas of Kakching district," the police said.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th Results 2025: Know Expected Release Date and How To Check Your Marks Online at results.cbse.nic.in.

Two persons involved in facilitating underground organisations in extortion activities from transport vehicles at Sekmai area in Imphal West district were arrested on Monday from Wangkhei area in Imphal East district, they said.

Security forces also seized five firearms and a cache of ammunition during a search operation from Sajirok in Imphal West district on Tuesday.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 2, 2025: Tata Motors, Swiggy, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

One SLR along with a magazine, one single barrel gun, three 9 mm pistols along with three magazines, ammunition, one hand grenade, four smoke grenades, and other articles were seized during the operation, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)