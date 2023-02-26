New Delhi, February 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the arrest of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, by the CBI is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. Manish Sisodia Arrested: CBI Arrests Delhi Deputy CM in Liquor Excise Policy Case After Eight Hours of Questioning.

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. His arrest has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give a reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning. The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.

