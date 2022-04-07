Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): Taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his campaign for the ensuing Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader is misusing debt-ridden Punjab's money by using the state's helicopter. "Till yesterday Bhagwant Mann used to say that CM Charanjit Singh Channi does not get off the helicopter and is roaming everywhere using the Punjab government's money. And today the same Bhagwant Mann is misusing Punjab's money for the party campaign with Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal with a helicopter of debt-ridden Punjab, tweeted Srisa in Hindi.

The BJP leader's remarks came against the backdrop of Mann and Kejriwal's Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Earlier this month, the duo held a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated for later this year.

Charged with its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. (ANI)

