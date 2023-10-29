New Delhi, October 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a major nationwide 'Mera Yuva Bharat' platform will be launched on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on October 31. Addressing the 106th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi said that the name of this organization is 'Mera Yuva Bharat', i.e. 'My Bharat' and it will provide an opportunity for the youth of India to play an active role in various nation-building events.

He said that Mera Yuva Bharat's website My Bharat is also about to be launched. "The foundation of a very big nationwide organization is being laid on October 31 and that too on the birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb. The name of this organization is 'Mera Yuva Bharat', i.e. 'My Bharat'. The organization will offer an opportunity for the youth of India to actively participate in various nation-building events. This is a unique effort to integrate the youth power of India in building a developed India. Mera Yuva Bharat's website My Bharat is also about to be launched. I would urge the youth to register on MyBharat.gov.in and sign up for various programs," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects on Two-day Gujarat Visit from October 30.

"October 31 is a very special day for all of us. On this day, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he added. The PM also recalled Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary on 31 October, and paid his 'heartfelt tribute'. During the address, PM Modi also said that on November 15, the entire nation will celebrate Tribal Pride Day on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda.

"The entire country will celebrate Tribal Pride Day on November 15. This special day is associated with the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. Lord Birsa Munda resides in the hearts of all of us. We can learn from his life what true courage is and what it means to stand firm on one's determination," the Prime Minister said. Mann Ki Baat 2023: PM Narendra Modi Asks People To Buy Local Products During Festivals, Calls for Intensifying ‘Vocal for Local’ Campaign.

Highlighting the Amrit Kalash Yatras, PM Modi said, "Thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatras are now reaching Delhi. The soil will be put in an enormous Bharat Kalash and with this sacred soil, 'Amrit Vatika' will be built in Delhi." Meanwhile, he also stressed that the purchase of local goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors should be our priority in festivals, adding that this 'spirit of vocal for local' is just beginning and that it should not be limited to festive shopping.

The Prime Minister said that everything is available in our country for our every need. "Friends, like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local' and let us together fulfil that dream; our dream is Aatmnirbhar Bharat: This time, let us illuminate homes only with a product which radiates the fragrance of the sweat of one of my countrymen, the talent of a youth of my country... which has provided employment to my countrymen in its making. Whatever our daily life's requirements, we shall buy local. But you have to pay attention to one more thing. The spirit of vocal for local should not be limited only to festive shopping," he said.

"I have seen people upload their selfies on social media after buying diyas (earthen lamps) for Diwali. It is just a beginning. We have to move far ahead. Everything is available in our country for our every need. The vision is not only for purchasing goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors," PM Modi added.

People from across the country also listened to the 106th edition of the Mann Ki Baat in communities. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak listened to the programme together in Bhopal. Union Minister Anurag Thakur also joined PM's talk show from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)