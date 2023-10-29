New Delhi, October 29: Stressing that purchase of local goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors should be our priority in festivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the 106th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat said that this 'spirit of vocal for local' is just beginning and that it should not be limited to festive shopping. The Prime Minister said that everything is available in our country for our every need.

"Friends, like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local' and let us together fulfill that dream; our dream is Aatmnirbhar Bharat: This time, let us illuminate homes only with a product which radiates the fragrance of the sweat of one of my countrymen, the talent of a youth of my country... which has provided employment to my countrymen in its making. Whatever our daily life's requirements, we shall buy local. But you have to pay attention to one more thing. The spirit of vocal for local should not be limited only to festive shopping," he said. MYBharat: Nationwide Platform ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ To Be Launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary on October 31, Says PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

"I have seen people upload their selfies on social media after buying diyas (earthen lamps) for Diwali. It is just a beginning. We have to move far ahead. Everything is available in our country for our every need. The vision is not only for purchasing goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors," PM Modi added. During the address, he also said that the countrymen should try to insist on the UPI digital payment system, the pride of the country.

"Today India is becoming the world's biggest manufacturing hub. Many big brands are manufacturing their products here. If we adopt those products, then Make In India gets a fillip and this too is being 'Vocal For Local, and Yes, while buying such products, try to insist on the pride of our country, the UPI digital payment system," he said. People from across the country also listened to the 106th edition of the Mann Ki Baat in communities. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak listened to the programme together in Bhopal. Mann Ki Baat 2023: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness Over Research by People on His Monthly Radio Programme

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also joined PM's talk show from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that the ongoing Khadi Mahotsav this month has broken all its previous sales records. "You will be pleased to know of another fact that earlier in the country, the sale of Khadi products could barely touch thirty thousand crore rupees; now this is rising to reach almost 1.25 lakh crore rupees. The rise in sales of Khadi means its benefit reaches myriad sections across cities and villages. Benefiting from these sales are our weavers, handicraft artisans, farmers, and cottage industries engaged in growing Ayurvedic plants, everyone is getting the benefit of this sale... and, this is the strength of vocal for the local campaign... gradually the support of all you countrymen is increasing," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)