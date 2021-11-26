New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said development works in Haryana were among the issues discussed.

In a tweet, Khattar wrote, "I reached respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's residence in Delhi today and met him. During this, many important issues ranging from current and upcoming development works in Haryana were discussed in detail with him."

After attending the meeting, Khattar said, "It felt good after meeting PM Modi. We discussed the Antyodaya Gramodaya Mela, Auto Appeal System (AAS), DRISHYA-drone technology and Large Scale Mapping."

"The Prime Minister showed concerns on pollution, cleanliness in the rural sector and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'," he said. (ANI)

