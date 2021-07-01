New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant set up at OPEC Kaili Hospital in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh was virtually inaugurated by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

The plant has been established by The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT).

According to an official statement, Mandaviya said on the occasion that the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic have given us the opportunity to rethink and redevelop our health and medical infrastructure, enhance manufacturing capacity and develop local supply networks.

He further said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken all possible steps to fight the pandemic and is committed to ensure the better health and safety of the people of the country.

The Minister said that the 500 litre-per-minute (LPM) capacity PSA oxygen plant has been set up as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of FACT, a fertilizer PSU under the Department of Fertilizers. He further said that this is one among the five PSA oxygen plants ordered by FACT for various hospitals to meet the medical oxygen demand and the other four plants will be installed in various Government hospitals in Kerala.

The virtual function was attended by MP, Basti Harish Dwivedi, MLA, Basti Sadar, Dayaram Chaudhary, CMD, FACT Kishor Rungta, District Magistrate, Basti and several senior officials. (ANI)

