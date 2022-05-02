New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Israel and Jordan in the second week of May to ensure the availability of various types of fertilizers in the country, said sources on Monday.

"Mandaviya will embark on a visit to Israel and Jordan to ensure availability of various types of fertilizers for the country during the second week of May."

In the month of March, a delegation from Jordan met Mandaviya to discuss the supply of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers as well as raw materials from Jordan to India.

Besides phosphatic fertilizers and raw materials, Jordan is also a regular supply source of MOP (Muriate of Potash) to India.

India is boosting fertilizer imports from nations like Jordan and Israel to ensure sufficient supplies for the coming Kharif season. (ANI)

