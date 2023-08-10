Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): The NCC Directorate of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on Thursday proudly announced the commencement of MANTHAN-2, an innovative brainstorming session set to take place in August 2023. Over the course of two days, this event aims to invigorate the NCC's presence and influence in the regions, fostering fresh ideas and solutions.

MANTHAN-2 will encompass dynamic discussions and an informal approach, harnessing the power of lateral thinking to address challenges and conceive novel concepts for NCC development.

Also Read | World Lion Day 2023: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches 'Sinh Suchna' App for Tracking Lions; Announces New Safari Park in Gir Somnath District.

The agenda of MANTHAN-2 includes comprehensive presentations on the Current State and Future Prospects of NCC in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, with a determination to infuse vibrancy into its operations.

Additionally, the event will delve into pressing matters such as Cyber Vulnerabilities and Artificial Intelligence, recognizing the need to adapt to the ever-evolving technological landscape. Discussions will also encompass the methodologies for the selection, training, and deployment of contingents for prestigious upcoming National-level Camps.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant in Maharashtra: Mumbai Reports First Fatality in Months; Experts Monitor Omicron Sub-Variant Situation.

Representatives from the NCC across the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions will come together to participate in this dynamic event, sharing insights, experiences, and aspirations for the organization's growth.

Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, Additional Director General NCC for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, expressed unwavering confidence in the positive outcomes that will arise from this engaging brainstorming session. He believes that MANTHAN-2 will catalyse fresh perspectives and strategies that will shape the future trajectory of the NCC in these regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)