Aurangabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Thursday staged an agitation here seeking the dismissal of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettivar alleging that he was against the reservation for Maratha community.

The agitation took place near the Divisional Commissioner's Office in Delhi Gate area of the city in the afternoon.

"Recently, state minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettivar raised questions on the Gaikwad Commission report which was submitted to the government a couple of years ago, chief convener of MKM Satish Vetal said, adding that the minister should be expelled from the government.

Meanwhile, to extend support to villagers protesting for Maratha reservation in Sashti Pimpalgaon of Jalna, the MKM will hold a torch rally from Sashti Pimpalgaon to Aurangabad on February 1, convener of the outfit Sanjay Sawant said. PTI

