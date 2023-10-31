Convoy of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after leaving from residence of CM Eknath Shinde's residence (Photo/ANI) (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Monday evening left the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after holding a meeting on Maratha reservation which saw violent incidents in the state.

District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde on Monday issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in a 5-kilometre radius area in the wake of the violent incidents over the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra's Beed,

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: Know Key Facts About ‘Iron Man of India’, Instrumental in Integration of Over 550 Princely States Into Independent India.

The prohibitory orders have been issued from the District headquarters and all taluka Headquarters in the district.

The decision has been taken by the authorities after several incidents of violence took place in Beed city on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

A group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed city on Monday.

The group of protestors also set the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and the state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire.

On Monday, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was also set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors.

Solanke said that he and his family were safe adding that there was a huge loss of property due to fire.

"I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire," Solanke said.

This comes amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Manoj Jarange Patil (Maratha reservation activist) should take note of the fact what turn this protest is taking. It is going in the wrong direction."

He also cautioned people against inciting violence in the name of the Maratha reservation and said that due to certain people, suspicion is being cast on the entire movement.

"Those who are involved in violence should also keep in mind that it also harms the Maratha society and their families will also suffer due to it," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the Maharashtra sub-committee was held today to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. After the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde said that the government has formed an advisory board under the leadership of various retired Judges to look into the matter.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who works as a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, is on a hunger strike unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)