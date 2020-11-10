Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday stayed police investigation against BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others in connection with an FIR lodged against them over alleged unruly incidents during the partys march to the state secretariat on October 8.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the probe will remain stayed till November 26, the next date of hearing of the petitions.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, party national vice president Mukul Roy, Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh and another leader Rakesh Singh had moved the high court seeking quashing of proceedings against them in connection with the case filed at the Hastings police station in Kolkata.

The petitioners claimed that they have been accused in trumped up charges.

Violence had erupted in Kolkata and adjoining Howrah on October 8 as BJP activists tried to get past barricades put up by the police to stop their rally to the secretariat 'Nabanna'.

