New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.

The company is voluntarily undertaking a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Dehradun Building Collapse: 4 Dead, Several Rescued by NDRF From Rubble After Building Falls in Chhukhuwala.

The recall will cover 1,34,885 vehicles of both these models, it added.

"The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost," the auto major said.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam, Check Marks Online at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by the company authorised dealers in due course of time, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)