Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 9 (ANI): After the successful completion of the 75-day-long Bastar Dusshera, the palanquin and 'Chatra' of Mata Danteshwari returned to Mata Danteshwari Temple on September 8. The celebration featured tribal, cultural, and musical instruments as devotees pulled the Chariot.

Mata Danteshwari Temple Chief Priest, Harendra Nath Jiys, says, "After worshipping the goddess... The palanquin and 'chatra' of Mata Danteshwari leave for Jagdalpur... The people of the area performed various rituals, and Mata's palanquin returned to the Mata Danteshwari temple on Wednesday..."

Bastar Dussehra is a unique celebration in India, where Dussehra is observed for 75 days, and the effigy of Ravana is not burnt. It commences after performing 'Patjatra' rituals, according to which worship is offered to a log of a saal tree. There is no tradition related to the killing of Ravana, but it is celebrated in the tribal-dominated district as a festival of worshipping goddess Shakti.

The festival has a history that spans over 600 years, making it one of the oldest and most unique festivals in India. It was initiated by the Kakatiya dynasty and has been preserved and celebrated by the local tribal communities ever since.

The festival is deeply rooted in the spiritual beliefs of the Bastar tribes, who honour Goddess Danteshwari as their protector and guide.

The cultural importance of Bastar Dussehra lies in its ability to unite the diverse tribes of Bastar, showcasing their traditional customs, music, and dance in a grand celebration of devotion.

This unique Dussehra is celebrated in Bastar, a tribal-dominated area of Chhattisgarh, and is known as 'Bastar Dashara'.

The fame of 'Bastar Dashara' is nowadays such that tourists from different parts of the country and the world also come to see it.

Bastar Dussehra begins with the greenery of the new moon in the month of Shravan (Savan). On this day, the first wood is brought from the forest to build chariots. This ritual is called Pat Jatra.

This festival runs till Dushara and ends with the ritual of Muria Durbar. In this ritual, the Maharaj Darbar of Bastar listens to the problems of the public. This festival is the most celebrated festival in the country. (ANI)

