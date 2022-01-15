Mathura (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Mathura district administration has organised mega vaccination camps on Sunday, a senior official said.

“The mega camps will be held in 480 places in the district,” Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said on Saturday.

He said individual messages have been sent out to those who have not taken the second dose yet.

While more than a dozen camps will be organised in urban areas, in rural areas they will be held in block headquarters and in vantage points so as to cover maximum villages, he said.

To reach out to people, officials said, numbers of integrated COVID-19 command centres have been made public while staff from the revenue department and panchayats have been asked to spread the message.

According to officials, 377 people were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. In a respite, 83 people were discharged from hospitals, they said.

