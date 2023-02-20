Mathura (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for culpable homicide in a 14-year-old case.

The convict, identified as Babban, and his aides had beaten up one Rakesh, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Assistant District Government Advocate Bhisma Datt Singh Tomar said.

On the complaint of Rakesh's uncle, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Babban and others.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar on Monday held Babban guilty and sentenced him to life in prison, Tomar said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, he added.

