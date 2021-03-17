New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, four notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 34 degrees Celsius over the next two days. Light rain and thunderstorm is likely on Thursday, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 311, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe-plus category. PTI

