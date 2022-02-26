Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan where maximum temperature was hovered around 35 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, said the Met department.

Barmer recored the maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 10 Student Jumps to Death From His Residential Building in Faridabad After Bullied Over Sexuality.

It was 34.6 degrees in Dungarpur, 34.1 degrees in Jalore, 33.6 degrees in Sirohi, 33.4 degrees in Phalodi, 33.3 degrees in Jaisalmer, 31.6 degrees in Bikaner, and Nagaur, according to the Meteorological Center, Jaipur.

On Friday, the minimum night temperature in the state was in the range of 11.0 degrees Celsius to 20.9 degrees Celsius at all major places.

Also Read | Rajasthan: BJP Worker Vicky Arya Allegedly Murdered in Kota, 2 Held.

According to the Met department, weather will continue to be the same in the coming week in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)