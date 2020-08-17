Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover close to normal limits on Monday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light rain and recorded a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 32.2 degrees, while Hisar's maximum settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, which also received light rain, registered a high of 30 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees. Ludhiana and Patiala registered a high of 33.8 degrees and 33.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the MeT department, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in both the states over the next two days.

