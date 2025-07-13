Kaithal (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the importance of a healthy youth to build a prosperous nation and to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge of 'Viskit Bharat' by 2047, as thousands of people participated in the Kaithal Half Marathon on Sunday.

After flagging off the Kaithal Half Marathon on Sunday morning, CM Saini told reporters, "... Today, a half marathon was organized in Kaithal. Thousands of people from Kaithal participated in this event. I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all... May our youth be healthy so that society and the nation remain healthy. When the nation is healthy, Prime Minister Modi's dream will be fulfilled. By 2047, India will become Viksit Bharat... We want to associate youth to this initiative to ensure no one takes up drug abuse..."

Also Read | Kitty Party Scam in Bengaluru: PU Professor Impersonates Advocate, Fights Cops Inside ACP's Office To Defend Fraudster Accused of Duping Women of INR 5 Crore in Basaveshwara Nagar; Arrested.

Later in a message on X, CM Saini expressed his gratitude to all participants, organisers, and supporters for making the grand 'Half Marathon' held in Kaithal today a success.

https://x.com/NayabSainiBJP/status/1944261719452487769

Also Read | Ujjwal Nikam's Devotion to Constitution Exemplary, Best Wishes for His Parliamentary Innings: PM Narendra Modi on Eminent Lawyer's Nomination to Rajya Sabha.

"It is a matter of great joy for me that Haryana stands united today against drugs. To make Haryana drug-free, awareness programs like marathons, cyclothons, and Ragini are being organised continuously in every corner of the state"

"When drugs are eradicated, the youth will be healthy; when the youth are healthy, the nation will be strong. Only then will the dream of a 'Developed Haryana' come true, along with the resolve of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for a Developed India," Saini said in a post.

Earlier, CM Saini on Saturday heard public grievances at Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad programme in Kaithal.

According to an official release, CM Saini said that Nagar Parishad, Block Samiti, and Zila Parishad members have a direct relation with people, and citizens have a lot of expectations from them, so public representatives should solve their problems on a priority basis. They should also take full care of the quality of development works going on in their area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)