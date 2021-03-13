Lucknow, March 13: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday took an anti-Covid vaccine shot at a private hospital in the state capital. After taking the vaccine, the BSP chief also urged people not to refuse vaccination and asked the government to provide free vaccine to the poor.

"Owing to the Covid pandemic, people of the country are facing difficulties. I once again request the Centre and the state government to arrange free vaccines for the poor," she said in a tweet after her inoculation.

Mayawati Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati receives COVID-19 vaccine jab at a private hospital in Lucknow. "I appeal the Central and state government to provide free vaccine to the poor. I appeal to everyone to take the vaccine," she says. pic.twitter.com/woJHXQomfE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2021

She also appealed to people to follow the ant-Covid precautions and do not refuse to be vaccinated by the government, which, she said is currently the best protection available against the fatal disease.

