Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the steep decline in school enrolment and for its approach towards private madrasas, calling it "serious, worrying, and unfair."

Mayawati expressed deep concern over the drop in student admissions in government-run primary and upper primary schools in the state.

"There were 1.74 crore admissions in primary and upper primary schools of UP in the year 2023-24, but in 2024-25 there were only 1.52 crore i.e. a drop of about 22 lakh in school enrollment. Such a poor condition of the government school system is serious and worrying. Proper attention of the government on the importance and need of education is necessary," she said in a post on X.

The BSP supremo also condemned the government's attitude towards private madrasas, saying it could further harm access to basic education.

"However, instead of supporting the private system of madrasas etc. under the cheap and accessible system, the government's attitude is to close them down by calling them illegal, which is unnecessary and unfair and further weakens the need for basic education. It would be better if the government changes its attitude towards private madrasas," she also said.

She added that these low-cost education systems play an important role in reaching underprivileged students and should be supported, not targeted.

Highlighting the broader condition of public education across the country, Mayawati said that government schools in most states are in poor shape, but the situation in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is especially alarming.

"Although the condition of government schools is very bad in most states of the country, but in UP and Bihar it is very pathetic, due to which the much-awaited development of poor Bahujan families is hampered and the future of their children is dark. In such a situation, instead of closing them down, it is necessary to focus on school education and provide incentives," she stated.

Mayawati urged the state governments to invest in improving school infrastructure, ensuring teacher availability, and offering incentives to children from marginalised families. (ANI)

