New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Shelly Oberoi will take part in the 52nd General Body Meeting of All India Council of Mayors in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on March 13-14.

According to MCD statement, the main agenda of the meeting is to confirm the minutes of the 51st general body meeting of All India Mayor Council, which was held in Chhattisgarh last year, and hold a discussion on the condition of various local bodies in the country.

Shelly Oberoi will also take part in the meeting and present her views and plans for making the Municipal Corporation of Delhi amongst the best of civic bodies.

The Mayor said she will present her Plan of Action based on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's model of health and education.

Talking about the meeting, Oberoi said, "It is an honour to take part in the 52nd General Body Meeting of All India Council of Mayors. I am looking forward to meeting with stakeholders of municipal corporations from across the nation and learning from their experiences. I will be sharing our learnings of working on the Kejriwal Model in Delhi and how it can be adapted across India." (ANI)

