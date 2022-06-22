New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has adopted a comprehensive online system for its employees to file annual performance appraisal report, officials said on Wednesday.

Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (e-SPARROW) is an online system based on the comprehensive performance appraisal dossier that is maintained for each member of the service by the corporation.

"Municipal Corporation of Delhi has adopted the e-SPARROW module. The aim of this system is to facilitate the electronic filling of performance appraisal report by officers in a way that is not only user-friendly but also allows to file it from anywhere, anytime as per their convenience," the MCD said in a statement.

The system is also expected to reduce delays in submission of completely filled performance appraisal reports, it said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Shashanka Ala held a meeting on Wednesday with members of the Resident Welfare Association at the zonal office, officials said.

The RWA apprised the deputy commissioner about the problem of filth at garbage dump yard in Bapa Nagar. They urged her to have a fixed compactor installed so that better solid waste management can be done in the area. RWA members also spoke about the problem of stray animals.

