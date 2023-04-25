New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to send its school teachers for professional training outside the national capital, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.

Teachers at schools run by the Delhi government are sent out of the city for training and the MCD's plan is on similar lines.

The mayor made the remarks after inaugurating a three-day science fair at Karol Bagh at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya JJ Shadipur Pandav Nagar.

Oberoi saw models displayed at the exhibition and said that there is no dearth of talent among children of MCD schools, they just need to be given the push in the right direction.

On this occasion, the mayor also felicitated many teachers.

The Delhi mayor also said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has released a fund of Rs 400 crore for improving the infrastructure of MCD schools, which will be used for repairing school buildings, construction of new buildings, hiring of security personnel, as well as recruiting data entry operators for schools.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD is also working towards improving the teacher-student ratio at municipal schools. Along with this, work is also being done on the issue of timely salary disbursement to teachers and staff, the MCD said in a statement.

Oberoi also emphasised that the MCD will implement the Delhi government's education model in corporation schools.

The Delhi government, the MCD and the SCERT are all working together for the successful realisation of 'Mission Buniyaad'. Special attention will be paid to the education of a girl child, the statement said.

