New Delhi, December 2: The campaign for the high-profile MCD elections will come end on Friday, with top campaigners, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers like Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, reaching out to voters in full swing through public meetings and roadshows.

The voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls will be held on Sunday and counting will take place on December 7. MCD Elections 2022: AAP Municipal Poll Candidate Joginder Singh Booked for Flaunting Revolver While Dancing (Watch Video).

The BJP will be holding 210 programmes on Friday and the party's senior ministers Puri, Goyal and Anurag Thakur along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya will be holding roadshows to woo the voters.

Earlier, Kejriwal attacked the BJP over their power-packed campaign saying they have invited seven of its chief ministers, one of its deputy chief ministers, and 17 Union ministers to campaign in the MCD elections and to attack an ''aam aadmi'' like him.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has also witnessed its star campaigners, urging voters to give them a resounding mandate in the MCD polls. There has been a constant scuffle between AAP and BJP workers during campaigning for the MCD polls. MCD Elections 2022: Congress Promises To Restore Chhat Ghats To Woo Purvanchalis in Delhi Ahead of Municipal Polls.

On Friday, Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia will hold a town hall meeting with nearly 400 traders to discuss issues faced by them from the MCD. Before that meeting, Sisodia will interact with the instructors of the government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

On the other hand, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will lead a roadshow in his constituency Babarpur. During the campaign, BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, mounted a joint attack on Kejriwal, saying he has looted Delhi by giving protection to the corrupt and is now looking to loot the municipal corporation. Campaigning for various party candidates in different wards ahead of MCD polls, the BJP leaders said if the party is voted to power in the civic body, its double-engine government will ensure the all-round development of the capital.

The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.

The AAP has attacked the BJP over the issue of garbage mismanagement during its 15-year tenure in the MCD and has said that the saffron party has given three garbage mountains to Delhi. It has also been alleged that since the BJP does not have any work to show during its 15-year tenure in the MCD, it has been levelling false allegations against the AAP.

The AAP has claimed that it will upstage the BJP, with its convener Kejriwal claiming victory in 200 of 250 wards of MCD. This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress will contest only 247 seats.

