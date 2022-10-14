New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) In view of the anticipated civic polls here, the assistant commissioners of all zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been nominated as respective nodal officers, according to a communication issued by authorities on Friday.

The MCD communication also said civic polls are due and "likely to be held during 2022/2023".

MCD polls are expected to take place at the fag end of 2022 or early next year.

The central government has fixed the total number of seats in the MCD at 250 from the existing figure of 272 as part of a delimitation exercise.

The civic body -- trifurcated as North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations in 2011 -- were amalgamated into a unified body in May 2022, assuming again the identity of MCD.

The previous three corporations in Delhi comprised 104 wards each in North and South corporations and the East corporation had 64 wards under their jurisdictions.

"Assistant commissioners of all zones are nominated as nodal officer for ensuring election of MCD for their respective zones," the MCD communication said.

All the zonal additional director of education (ADEs) of the education department are deputed as sub-nodal officers (manpower), it said.

An officer from education department at HQ, i.e. additional director in department of education (DOE), will be deputed as nodal officer (manpower) for uploading or updating the information details in respect of the MCD HQ, the communication said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday, the MCD said it is to commission nine new multi-level parking sites in coming months.

In order to achieve this objective, the Corporation has expedited work on new parking sites with special emphasis on busy market and commercial areas. Easing the parking-related problem in busy market and commercial areas will help in easing traffic issues as well as address the menace of unauthorised parking, it said.

Parking sites are coming up near main shopping areas will also help the businesses there grow as more and more people will visit them without bothering about parking difficulties or traffic jam, the MCD said.

