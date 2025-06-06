New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI): Municipal Corporation of Delhi has received Rs 820 crore from the Delhi government under the first instalment of Basic Tax Assignment for the financial year 2025-26.

This substantial allocation, in accordance with the recommendations of the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC), will play a vital role in strengthening the Corporation's financial position and supporting various public services across the capital. The allocation is 6 per cent of the Delhi government's net tax collection, as per the recommendation of the 5th DFC.

The amount is an untied grant from the Delhi government, which can be utilised for any kind of expenditure, unlike tied grants, which are work-specific and linked to a sector.

This timely release of funds to MCD will help in liquidating its liabilities, and the corporation remains committed to utilising these funds efficiently and transparently for the welfare of the citizens of Delhi.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for providing MCD with financial assistance of over Rs 870 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the funding would improve public infrastructure, waste management, and local governance in the Capital.

The Mayor stated, "I assure all councillors and representatives that there will be no shortage of funds for public welfare and the BJP-ruled government in MCD will make Delhi, cleaner, greener and most developed city.

The Delhi Government has also released funds to the tune of Rs 50.78 crore for biomining activities at three landfills sites in Delhi after revalidation of the unspent amount of the previous financial year.

This release amount will help in the speedy activity of bio mining at these sites and facilitate in reduction in mounds of garbage.

The particulars of funds released are as Okhla Landfill site Rs 20.25 crore, Bhalswa Landfill site Rs 20.75 crore and Ghazipur Landfill site Rs 9.77 crore.

The Municipal Corporation reiterates its dedication to ensuring high standards of urban governance and improving the quality of life for residents in all wards under its jurisdiction. (ANI)

