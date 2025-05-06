New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold its ordinary monthly meeting on May 21, during which the oath of office will be administered to a newly nominated councillor.

In the same meeting, the Corporation will hold an election to fill one vacant seat in its Standing Committee, according to a notice.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of Councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who represented ward no. 35 (Mundka). Daral stepped down after being elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

In accordance with Section 46 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (as amended in 2022), the Corporation is mandated to fill the vacancy within one month of its occurrence.

The election will be conducted via secret ballot according to Regulation 51 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1958.

Candidates must submit their nomination papers -- duly signed by the candidate, proposer and seconder -- between 11 am and 5 pm by May 15.

In addition to the Standing Committee election, the Corporation will also hold its adjourned meetings for January, February, March, April and August 2024 on the same day, it said.

Besides, elections for the MCD's top decision-making body, the Standing Committee, are expected to be held in the first week of June, officials told PTI on Monday.

The formation of the Standing Committee was delayed for the last two years due to the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a court case related to it.

The officials also said the ward committee polls are also expected by the end of May, paving the way for smooth functioning of the MCD.

The MCD's standing committee, an 18-member body responsible for financial oversight, plays a crucial role in clearing projects worth over Rs 5 crore, reviewing policies with financial implications, approving layout plans and supervising audits.

An official said the Standing Committee is expected to become operational in mid-June.

