New Delhi, March 15 (PTI) The MCD on Wednesday announced it will repair 169 dilapidated community halls, with Mayor Shelly Oberoi saying this will ensure people have easy access to these facilities that play an important role in social programmes.

The mayor held a meeting with the Community Service Department and directed officials to take up the maintenance of 169 community centres on a priority basis. She also emphasised that people should have easy access to community centres near their homes.

In this regard, she further stressed that repair work of community centres should be done as soon as possible, the Mayor's Office said in a statement.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 296 community centres, 94 senior citizen recreation centres, 52 physical centres or gyms, 15 swimming pools, five sports complexes, a Mahila Haat and a working women's hostel.

Of the community centres, 169 centres require minor repair and maintenance work, the Mayor's Office said.

The mayor said community centres have an important role to play in social programmes. "People should have easy access to community centres around their homes. In light of this, repair work on dilapidated community centres should be done on an immediate basis," she said.

Oberoi also reviewed a report on the Hardayal Memorial Library and directed officials to take steps for its smooth functioning.

The report stated that though a proposal of Rs 4.11 crore was made for the library in the previous financial year, only Rs 1.85 crore was allocated.

Oberoi directed officials to take action to address issues concerning the library, the statement said.

She also added that immediate action should be taken to solve problems related to the library, it said.

The statement said a report will also be prepared on the employees whose salary has been pending for the last two years.

"Pursuant to this, their salary should be paid to them expediently, as per the mayor's directions," the Mayor's Office said.

