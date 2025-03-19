New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking a tough stance against Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) that have failed to register themselves on the MCD 311 App.

Despite repeated directions and a recent public notice providing a timeline for registration, only 1075 BWGs have registered so far.

All Zonal Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to act against the identified defaulting BWGs. The process shall start with the issuance of show cause notices to non-compliant BWGs, which include commercial establishments, hotels, schools, and places of worship.

This move aims to promote responsible waste management practices and ensure adherence to Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The MCD will closely monitor the registration process and take strict action against defaulting BWGs.

BWGs can still register themselves on the MCD 311 App and adhere to the SWM Rules, 2016. For more information, they can visit the official MCD website or contact their respective zonal offices.

The MCD urges all stakeholders to cooperate in promoting responsible waste management practices and maintaining a clean and healthy environment in Delhi.

Earlier, ruckus broke out soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings began on Wednesday, with both AAP and BJP councillors chanting slogans and climbing onto tables.

Ruckus erupted in MCD House as BJP and AAP councillors protested against each other. Councillors tore agenda papers, climbed onto tables, and chanted slogans. Congress councillors also held protests, carrying posters that read, 'The Constitution is our identity; stop killing the Constitution.'

The members were seen waving torn documents and shouting slogans, disrupting the proceedings of the House. The House proceedings were called today to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year, 2025-26.

On March 3, Leader of Opposition of MCD Raja Iqbal Singh criticised AAP after initiating discussion on the Revised Budget Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26 in the special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi; amid slogans raised by AAP councillors raise slogans in protest. (ANI)

