India News | MCOCA Accused Doctor Gets Bail, Must Treat COVID-19 Patients

Pune, Jun 1 (PTI) A doctor charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in an extortion case was granted temporary bail after he told a special court here he was ready to treat COVID-19 patients in state-run Sassoon General Hospital.

Additional Session Judge (Special judge under MCOCA) A N Sirsikar granted temporary bail of 60 days to Dr Indrakumar Bhise, who is lodged in Yerawada Jail here.

Bhise (52), a gynecologist from Shirur town in Pune district, is accused of trying to extort Rs 30 crore from former Maharashtra minister Mahadeo Jankar.

Bhise, who is a diabetic, through video conferencing, expressed his willingness to render his services for COVID-19 patients in Sassoon Hospital.

"According to the accused, he is a gynecologist with experience of over 20 years. I think accused being an experienced medical practitioner, his services can be utilised in the public health system," the judge stated in the order.

"I think that in the larger interest of society it is necessary to grant him temporary bail subject to certain conditions," the order said.

As per the order, Bhise will render services in Sassoon Hospital five times a week, and not pressurise prosecution witnesses while on bail.

At the time of surrender, Bhise will need to get a certificate from the hospital's dean of the services he has rendered, the order stated.

