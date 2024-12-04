New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday briefed a parliamentary panel on the issues involving China and Canada, blaming the North American country government's unfriendly policies for the slump in ties with India, sources said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the Standing Committee of the External Affairs that the disengagement process with China in Ladakh had progressed and echoed the points made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament, they said.

Referring to Canada's allegation of Indian involvement in the murder of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the foreign secretary said the Canadian government had been unable to produce any evidence to back its charge.

The sources said the MPs were told that some Khalistani elements were active in a few other countries as well but the local governments were not protective of them. However, things were different in Canada where they often found a safe space to carry out their campaign against India.

India has rejected Canada's charge as "absurd" and "motivated", and criticised it for providing space to extremist and anti-India elements.

Some MPs also demanded an early briefing on the situation in Bangladesh, a country in turmoil following the deposition of the Sheikh Hasina government, amid incidents of attacks on Hindu minorities.

The committee members praised the ministry's presentation as thorough and professional.

