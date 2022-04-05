New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The meat shops in areas under East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will remain closed on the last three days of Navratri, that is, on Saptami (seventh day), Ashtami (eighth day) and Navami (ninth day), said EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Aggarwal said, "We do not even use onions and garlic during Navratri. Thus I believe that meat shops should also be closed during these days."

"Therefore, I have appealed to all meat sellers to understand the Hindu sentiments behind the festival and close their shops on these days. This will also increase brotherhood and love between people," he added.

The mayor further said that as per the rules of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the meat shops in Delhi remain closed on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami.

"All the meat that is sold on these days is sold directly through the slaughterhouses as no illegal slaughtering can take place in shops. A slaughterhouse in Ghazipur will be made to close on these three days," he added.

Aggarwal also informed that a meeting regarding this has been called to ensure strict adherence to these rules. "We have made 16 teams for 16 legislative areas in EDMC. Those who open meat shops during these days will be penalised and their licenses will also be cancelled. If need be, the shops will be sealed too," he said.

The mayor said that there are two types of meat -- Jhatka and Halal, adding that Jhatka meat shops are already closed and now they have appealed to Halal meat shops also to follow the same.

Notably, the nine-day Navaratri festival is being observed from April 2 to April 11, with Saptami, Ashtami and Navami falling on April 9, 10 and 11 respectively. (ANI)

