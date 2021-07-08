New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Acknowledging the media as an important stakeholder in creating an enabling environment for vaccination by busting myths, fears, and apprehensions surrounding COVID-19 vaccination, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry informed that more than 36.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country till date. He urged media persons to create a public movement by applauding community warriors as role models.

His remarks came at a capacity building workshop for Media Professionals and Health Correspondents of North Eastern States on the current COVID situation in India, the need to bust myths about COVID vaccines and vaccination, and reinforce the importance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with UNICEF, today, held a capacity building workshop for Media Professionals and Health Correspondents of North Eastern States

Agarwal, in his opening remark, commended media professionals for their sustained efforts in the collective fight against COVID-19. He said that media persons are major influencers of society as they can encourage people to vaccinate and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour. He acknowledged that the media plays a constructive role in overcoming vaccine hesitancy by busting myths and fake news that is widely shared on social media platforms.

Highlighting India's COVID-19 management strategy, he said that there are three important components of the fight against COVID i.e Community ownership of COVID Appropriate Behaviour, Evidence-Based reporting and Busting Myths on COVID and vaccination.

Agarwal while giving a brief snapshot of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in North East India said that 80 per cent of new cases in India reported from 90 districts and 14 out of 90 districts are from North-Eastern states. Highlighting specific challenges linked to the North Eastern States, he added that the Government of India has supported North Eastern States by following a proactive, pre-emptive, graded approach for fighting the COVID pandemic. He also shared the details of active cases and the status of vaccination drive in the North Eastern States.

Besides various reasons for vaccine hesitancy, which may be local and could vary for different community groups, the workshop highlighted Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), its management, and the best practices while reporting on AEFI. Various queries of the media persons were also addressed during the workshop, informed the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, media professionals and health correspondents of North Eastern States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura participated in the workshop virtually.

The workshop was attended by more than 130 Health Journalists and Senior officials of DD News, All India Radio, Press Information Bureau (PIB) of these States.

Senior officials of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, UNICEF, DD News, PIB, AIR News also participated in the national workshop. (ANI)

