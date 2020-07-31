New Delhi [India], July 31(ANI): A meditation and yoga session was organised for patients admitted to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID Care facility at Chhatarpur in the national capital on Friday.

The session was organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and it was conducted to maintain good health of patients.

Also Read | Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura, Karnataka Falter in Making Timely Payment to COVID-19 Frontline Workers Despite Its Direction, Centre Informs Supreme Court.

As many as 196 people have been discharged after being cured at the COVID care facility to date.

A total of 800 COVID-19 positive cases have been admitted to the facility, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | Preparation of Laddoos Underway at Mani Ram Das Chhawni Ahead of Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Ram Temple: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 10,770 cases of the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)