Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): As winter has set in, the disaster management authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday issued a medium danger avalanche warning for several parts of the state.

According to a notice issued by the Disaster Management Authority of J-K's government, "Medium danger avalanche warning is issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts."

The authority said, "Low-level avalanche warning for upper reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla."

On November 29, five passengers were stranded at Zojila pass, after a snow avalanche hit the region. Later, they were rescued by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials.

On November 17, the upper reaches of the Jammu province witnessed the first snowfall of the season as the temperature dipped by a few degrees after light rains in several parts of the union territory. (ANI)

