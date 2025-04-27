Meerut, Apr 27 (PTI) A Meerut woman married to a Pakistani was sent back from the Wagah border with her two children for carrying an Indian passport.

Sana, a resident of Sardhana area of Meerut, had came to India with her two children on a 45-day visa, but when she visited the the Wagah border on April 24, she was denied the crossover.

Her family said she was refused to return to Pakistan because she had an Indian passport.

The authorities, however, said her children could cross the border since they were Pakistani citizens, they said. Sana refused to send her children alone.

On Saturday, Sana told reporters that she had been asked to leave India due to the expiry of her visa. She said her husband and in-laws were waiting on the other side of the border, but she could not even meet them.

"My children insisted on seeing their father, but I had to return. I could not allow them to be separated from me," she said.

Meerut Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said Sana has contacted the local police station in connection with the matter.

"If any new information comes to light, it's cognizance will be taken," he said.

