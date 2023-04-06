Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI) Meerut's Assistant Superintendent of Police, who triggered a controversy in the wake of a viral video showing him allegedly demanding money from a businessman, was among three IPS officers transferred by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday.

The 2018 batch IPS Anirudh Kumar, against whom a probe was ordered after the 36-second video went viral, has been shifted to CB-CID, according to a state government order.

He was earlier posted in the Varanasi district.

A probe to check the veracity of the video was being done by the Varanasi Police Commissioner on the order of the Director General of Police (DGP).

The matter was also raised by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet.

The other two IPS officers include Varanasi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arti Singh who has been moved to Kanpur Police Commissionerate replacing Ankita Sharma, who would take up the same post in Varanasi.

