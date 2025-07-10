New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce will hold a meeting on Thursday and discuss the Indian Leather Industry.

The panel is headed by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Dola Sen.. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm in the Parliament House Annexe today.

Also Read | Hindi-Marathi Conflict: Actor Zain Durrani Emphasises Importance of Respecting Diverse Languages of Regions.

The committee will discuss the subject 'Indian Leather Industry current analysis and future prospects' and hear the views of the representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

It will also hear the views of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) and representatives of Leather Clusters of Kanpur and Chennai.

Also Read | Karnataka Tragedy: Son Ends Life Over Atrocity Case Fear, Father Dies of Heart Attack in Yadgir District.

Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in an official statement issued in May, stated that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), issued a Notification removing key procedural restrictions applicable to the export of value-added leather products. This step is expected to reduce compliance burden and improve ease of doing business for exporters.

Port restrictions have been withdrawn, allowing export of Finished Leather, Wet Blue Leather, and EI Tanned Leather from any port or Inland Container Depot (ICD). Earlier, these exports were restricted to specific notified ports. The mandatory requirement for testing and certification by the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) for export of Finished Leather, Wet Blue Leather, Crust Leather, and EI Tanned Leather has also been dispensed with, the statement added.

These procedural requirements were originally instituted to monitor export of value-added leather products and distinguish them from raw hides and dutiable items. However, with the removal of export duties on such leather categories and the clear physical distinction between processed and raw leather, the existing checks were considered redundant, it stated.

The decision follows consultations with stakeholders, including the Council for Leather Exports, Leather Exporters and Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI). It is expected to streamline export procedures, reduce transaction costs, and benefit MSME exporters in particular, the ministry said.

The reforms also support India's efforts to enhance export competitiveness in the global leather value chain while maintaining transparency and quality standards under general customs provisions, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)