Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has sped up efforts for allotment of plots for industrial projects on a large scale and is going to organize a mega e-Auction on July 13 in this regard as part of the larger goal of achieving 1 trillion dollar economy for the state.

The online auction would be held from 10 am for the auction of industrial plots in Lucknow, Kanpur, Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Aligarh, the release stated.

According to the release, "A total of 154 industrial plots, 3 group housing, one nursing home, one weighing bridge, 8 plots for warehouse and 10 rented halls in the flatted factory will be sold during the e-Auction being organized by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Department (UPSIDA)."

For participation in this mega bidding process to be held on Thursday the process of depositing fees including application, catalogue downloading, document filing and downloading has already been completed through online mediums. Not only this, the base pricing of all these proposed plots and rented halls has also been fixed to facilitate the bidding process.

The highest base prices in view of the e-Auction have been kept for the industrial plots in Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Agra, many of which are worth crores of rupees. In terms of numbers, most industrial plots have been listed for bidding in Aligarh, Bareilly, and divisional areas of Ayodhya with their base prices fixed. (ANI)

